Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea

9 hrs ago

" A look at recent developments in the South China Sea, where China is pitted against smaller neighbors in multiple disputes over islands, coral reefs and lagoons in waters crucial for global commerce and rich in fish and potential oil and gas reserves: EDITOR'S NOTE: This is a weekly look at the latest developments in the South China Sea, home to several territorial conflicts that have raised tensions in the region. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte called off a plan to raise his country's flag on an island in the South China Sea following a request from China, in an apparent effort to maintain positive momentum in relations between the two countries.

