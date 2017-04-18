Possible Trump trip to Saudi Arabia b...

Possible Trump trip to Saudi Arabia being discussed: U.S. official

U.S. President Donald Trump may add a visit to Saudi Arabia to a trip to Europe in May in what will be his first overseas journey since becoming president, a senior administration official said on Wednesday. Trump is already planning to attend a NATO summit in Brussels on May 25 and travel to Sicily for a Group of Seven leaders' summit scheduled for May 26-28.

Chicago, IL

