PM assured of Saudi support for promotion of Islam

Vice President of holy mosque and the Prophet's Mosque Dr Mohammad Bin Nasser Bin Mohammad Al Khuzaim calls on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office in the capital yesterday. Photo: PID Vice President of holy mosque and the Prophet's Mosque Dr Mohammad Bin Nasser Bin Mohammad Al Khuzaim yesterday lauded the role of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for further deepening the ties between Bangladesh and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, saying his country would continue to work with Bangladesh for promotion and spread of Islam.

