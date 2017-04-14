Philippine's Duterte retracts vow on Spratlys flag

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday pulled back from a vow to place his country's flag on an island in the Spratlys chain claimed by China and other regional states. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte first made the threat on Apr 6 when he told reporters: "I have ordered the armed forces to occupy all - these so many islands, I think nine or 10 - put up structures and the Philippine flag."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.