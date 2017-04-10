Philippine President Duterte begins G...

Philippine President Duterte begins Gulf tour

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte arrived on Monday night in Saudi Arabia, where economic troubles forced the repatriation of thousands of his citizens still waiting for their salaries. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is making a two-day stop in Riyadh, where unpaid worker wages will be on the agenda.

Chicago, IL

