PEZA head supports expansion of Hermo...

PEZA head supports expansion of Hermosa ecozone

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

By Mario T. Supnad The Philippine Economic Zone Authority is pushing investors to invest in the strategically-located Hermosa economic zone in Northern Bataan. This development came after PEZA director general Charito Plaza informed Hermosa town mayor Jopet Inton that several foreign investors, particularly Arabs, are bent on investing in the ecozone for their food production business, among others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ... Mar 31 Merciless Crusader 5
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar 20 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar 16 Just Slim 2
News Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig... Mar 16 Texxy 6
News Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m... Mar 14 Texxy 1
News Did Michelle Obama make a statement with no hea... (Jan '15) Mar 14 Texxy 22
News Trump Meets with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mar 14 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,346 • Total comments across all topics: 280,059,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC