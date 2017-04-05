PEZA head supports expansion of Hermosa ecozone
By Mario T. Supnad The Philippine Economic Zone Authority is pushing investors to invest in the strategically-located Hermosa economic zone in Northern Bataan. This development came after PEZA director general Charito Plaza informed Hermosa town mayor Jopet Inton that several foreign investors, particularly Arabs, are bent on investing in the ecozone for their food production business, among others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|Mar 31
|Merciless Crusader
|5
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar 20
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar 16
|Just Slim
|2
|Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|6
|Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Did Michelle Obama make a statement with no hea... (Jan '15)
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|22
|Trump Meets with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC