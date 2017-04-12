OWWA 11 ready to support repatriated OFWs from Saudi

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration 11 said it is ready to receive Dabawenyos who were among the 331 undocumented overseas Filipino workers repatriated this month after being granted with amnesty by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia . OWWA 11 director Eduardo Bellido told reporters on Monday that they have yet to learn how many of the 331, including the 150 who arrived early Monday alongside President Rodrigo R. Duterte, are from the Davao Region who will receive the assistance from OWWA 11 through its reintegration program.

