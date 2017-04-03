Other side of Saudi women

Other side of Saudi women

It was a stunning revelation for many in the world when the education ministry of Saudi Arabia revealed the statistics two years ago showing more women were studying in the universities than men. According to the statistics released in May 2015, women constituted 51.8 percent of university students and there were 551,000 female undergraduate students compared to 513,000 males.

