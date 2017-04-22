Oil rises for eighth day on possible extension to Opec's supply cut

A pump jack used to help lift crude oil from a well in South Texas? Eagle Ford Shale formation stands idle in Dewitt County Texas Brent oil extended gains into an eighth straight session on Wednesday, having recovered almost all last month's losses, after Saudi Arabia was said to be pushing its fellow OPEC members and some rivals to prolong supply cuts beyond June. Crude prices rose to five-week highs in Asia on Tuesday with industry data on US inventories later in the day expected to underpin market views on demand and supply in the world's top importer.

