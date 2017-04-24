Nesma A320 at Abha on Apr 28th 2017, ...

Nesma A320 at Abha on Apr 28th 2017, overran runway on landing

20 hrs ago

A Nesma Airlines Airbus A320-200, registration SU-NMC performing flight NE-154 from Cairo to Abha , landed on Abha's runway 31 in thunderstorms at 20:28L but overran the end of the runway and came to a stop on the paved surface of the runway end safety area about 150 meters/500 feet past the runway end. A tow truck pushed the aircraft back onto the runway.

Chicago, IL

