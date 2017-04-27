Near East: Remarks at the U.S.-Saudi Arabia CEO Summit
SECRETARY TILLERSON: Well, thanks so much, Tom, and good afternoon to all of you. And Tom and I are old friends, many years back, and he has done extraordinary things with the Chamber under his leadership in terms of representing American business interests throughout the world, throughout the globe, and has done just a terrific job I think in advancing American business interests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State Department.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Tue
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|More births expected for Muslims than Christian...
|Apr 5
|Banned Aid
|1
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|Mar 31
|Merciless Crusader
|5
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar 20
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar '17
|Just Slim
|2
|Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|6
|Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC