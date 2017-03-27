Muezzin teaches locals recitation

A BRITISH muezzin - who gives the adhan or call to prayer - was in Durban this week to teach locals how to perfect their recitation. Hafiz Adam Ghodawala, who memorised the Qur'an and became a reciter at the Islamic Dawah Academy in Leicester, is also a manager at Haramain Recordings, which has operated since 2006, supported by imams of the Great Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

