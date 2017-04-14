Mine kills Saudi guard on Yemen border: ministry8 min ago

Mine kills Saudi guard on Yemen borde...

A mine blast killed a Saudi border guard today on the kingdom's southern frontier with war- wracked Yemen, the interior ministry said. Another three members of the force were wounded in the explosion in Jizan province, a spokesman cited by the official SPA news agency said.

