Mideast Stocks-Mobily slump weighs on Saudi shares, Alhokair jumps

Saudi Arabia's second largest telecoms firm, Mobily, slumped on a disappointing set of first quarter results on Monday, as profit-taking hit other shares. Riyadh's index slipped 0.3 percent, retreating from a 1.0-percent gain in the previous session on Saturday's news that the government had reversed the public sector workers' allowance cut.

