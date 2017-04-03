Mideast Stocks-Gulf may follow crude, global shares down but Abu Dhabi may be resilient
Stock markets in the Gulf may decline on Thursday as crude oil pulled away from a near one-month high hit in the previous session, but strong buying momentum in Abu Dhabi's blue chips may continue to support that index. Brent crude futures were at $54.11 a barrel at 0514 GMT, down 0.5 percent from their last close.
