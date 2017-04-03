May to raise 'hard issues' with Saudi...

May to raise 'hard issues' with Saudi Arabia, stand up for UK interests

4 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she would raise "hard issues" with Saudi Arabia's leaders as domestic critics urged her to pressure Riyadh over its war in Yemen and human rights record. May, who has launched a diplomatic drive to secure trade deals after launching divorce talks with the European Union, said she would stand up for both human rights and her country's national interests in her talks in the Middle Eastern kingdom.

Chicago, IL

