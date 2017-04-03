May to announce military co-operation...

May to announce military co-operation with Jordan in extremism fight

UK military trainers will be sent to Jordan to help the nation's air force in the fight against Islamic State, Theresa May will announce during a visit to the Middle East.

Chicago, IL

