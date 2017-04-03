Majeed Waris marries daughter of former Ghana Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Habeeba Sinare
Black Stars striker Abdul Majid Warris shuttered the dreams of many young Ghanaian women who were looking to hook up with him after completing the Islamic marriage rites to take his long standing girlfriend Habeeba Sinare as a wife in Accra over the weekend. The FC Lorient star has officially married Habeeba in accordance to Islamic traditions, a source close to the Sinari Family disclosed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|Mar 31
|Merciless Crusader
|5
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar 20
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar 16
|Just Slim
|2
|Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|6
|Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Did Michelle Obama make a statement with no hea... (Jan '15)
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|22
|Trump Meets with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC