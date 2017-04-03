Majeed Waris marries daughter of form...

Majeed Waris marries daughter of former Ghana Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Habeeba Sinare

Read more: GhanaWeb

Black Stars striker Abdul Majid Warris shuttered the dreams of many young Ghanaian women who were looking to hook up with him after completing the Islamic marriage rites to take his long standing girlfriend Habeeba Sinare as a wife in Accra over the weekend. The FC Lorient star has officially married Habeeba in accordance to Islamic traditions, a source close to the Sinari Family disclosed.

Chicago, IL

