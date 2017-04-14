Maids11 318x200

Delivering their petition to parliament, the activists led by the WAC chairperson Wafrika Mayambala, noted that the main reason for the ban, had not been solved. Marks Mugisha who says he is one of the victims of those who were taken to South Africa through illegal means and faced arrest, Mayambala Wafrika the chairperson of world wide African Congress and his deputy Damba Musisi while walking to parliament to deliver their petition to the committee of Internal Affairs.Photo/ Ashraf Kasirye Human Rights activists under their umbrella body Worldwide African congress have petitioned the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs demanding for the reinstatement of the ban on exportation of housemaids to the Middle East.

