Lina Almaeena
A proposal to establish sports education colleges for Saudi women failed to win enough votes in the kingdom's top advisory body, a council member who drafted the plan said Wednesday. The proposal on the colleges needed 76 out of 150 votes to pass in the Shura Council, but fell three votes short of that goal.
