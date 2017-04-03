Iran unhappy with Pakistani gen. heading Saudi-led counterterror alliance'

Iranian Ambassador to Islamabad Mehdi Honardoost has voiced Tehran's misgivings on the appointment of Pakistan's former army chief General Raheel Sharif as the commander of the 39-nation Islamic Military Alliance, warning it may impact unity among Muslim countries. Last week, Islamabad approved the appointment of Sharif to lead the Islamic Military Alliance, a Saudi-led coalition of Muslim countries with the professed aim of countering terrorism.

