Indonesia: President Jokowi faces twin threats from Jakarta poll

THE thumping win by Anies Baswedan in the bitterly fought election for Jakarta governor signals twin threats to Indonesia's President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo - from rising Islamism and the renewed clout of Indonesia's old political and business elites. Anies thanked supporters after taking a decisive lead in the unofficial count on Tuesday afternoon, but not before his political patron, Prabowo Subianto, claimed victory first - thanking the scions of Indonesia's establishment by his side.

