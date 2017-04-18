Indonesia: President Jokowi faces twi...

Indonesia: President Jokowi faces twin threats from Jakarta poll

17 hrs ago Read more: Asian Correspondent

THE thumping win by Anies Baswedan in the bitterly fought election for Jakarta governor signals twin threats to Indonesia's President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo - from rising Islamism and the renewed clout of Indonesia's old political and business elites. Anies thanked supporters after taking a decisive lead in the unofficial count on Tuesday afternoon, but not before his political patron, Prabowo Subianto, claimed victory first - thanking the scions of Indonesia's establishment by his side.

