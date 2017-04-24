Indian woman 'sold' in Saudi Arabia rescued
Salma Begum, a resident of Hyderabad who was reportedly 'sold and tortured' in Saudi Arabia, has been rescued by authorities and will be returning to India soon, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said on Thursday. NEW DELHI: Salma Begum, a resident of Hyderabad who was reportedly 'sold and tortured' in Saudi Arabia, has been rescued by authorities and will be returning to India soon, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr 18
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|More births expected for Muslims than Christian...
|Apr 5
|Banned Aid
|1
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|Mar 31
|Merciless Crusader
|5
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar '17
|Just Slim
|2
|Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|6
|Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC