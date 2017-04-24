Indian woman 'sold' in Saudi Arabia rescued

Salma Begum, a resident of Hyderabad who was reportedly 'sold and tortured' in Saudi Arabia, has been rescued by authorities and will be returning to India soon, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said on Thursday. NEW DELHI: Salma Begum, a resident of Hyderabad who was reportedly 'sold and tortured' in Saudi Arabia, has been rescued by authorities and will be returning to India soon, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said on Thursday.

