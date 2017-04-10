'If my family come, they will kill me'

Saudi woman Dina Ali Lasloom has posted a desperate plea from the Philippines where she is believed to be being held while trying to seek asylum in Australia. Dina Ali Lasloom recorded a desperate plea from Manila's international airport where she claimed she was detained by authorities after trying to seek asylum in Australia to escape her Saudi Arabian family.

