How was Saudi Arabia Voted onto a UN Women's Panel?

On April 19, United Nations member states elected Saudi Arabia to serve on the UN Commission on the Status of Women , a body "dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women." But how does this repressive government deal with Saudi women who strive to achieve the commission's own stated goals? Several days before the vote, Mariam al-Oteibi, 29, fled abusive family members in al-Qassim Province for Riyadh, only to be captured by authorities captured and jailed for having the temerity to dream of making her own life decisions.

