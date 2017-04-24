How Saudi Arabia Tricked American Vet...

How Saudi Arabia Tricked American Veterans

Read more: The American Conservative

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars and significant political capital trying to kill a brand-new law that would allow 9/11 survivors to sue the longstanding U.S. ally for its alleged connections to the terror attacks in domestic court. But the latest Saudi tactic-recruiting unaware American veterans to lobby their cause on Capitol Hill - crosses a line and may have run afoul of the law, say critics who have helped to expose the scheme in recent months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The American Conservative.

Chicago, IL

