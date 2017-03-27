Hilton Expands Hotel Portfolio In Sau...

Hilton Expands Hotel Portfolio In Saudi Arabia

1 hr ago Read more: Hospitality Net

With majestic views overlooking the Sacred Mosque, Al Masjid al Haram, and the city's largest ballroom and convention centre, Hilton proudly welcomes Hilton Makkah Convention Hotel to its growing Middle Eastern portfolio "The opening of Hilton Makkah Convention Hotel marks Hilton's 12th hotel in Saudi Arabia," said Andreas Lackner, regional head, brand management, Hilton. "With more than 30 hotels under development, Saudi Arabia features our largest development pipeline in the Middle East and we look forward to extending our renowned hospitality across the country."

Chicago, IL

