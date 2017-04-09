GIB Capital bags 4 EMEA Awards

GIB Capital bags 4 EMEA Awards

GIB Capital, the Riyadh-based investment banking arm of Gulf International Bank , won four awards recently at the 2016 EMEA Finance Middle East Banking Awards in Dubai. GIB Capital was honoured with the "Best Investment Bank in the Middle East", "Best Asset Manager in Saudi Arabia", "Best Local Investment Bank in Saudi Arabia" and "Best Local Investment Bank in Bahrain" awards.

