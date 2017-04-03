GE partners with WESCOSA, a Saudi man...

GE partners with WESCOSA, a Saudi manufacturing firm, to achieve...

In a compelling example of its commitment to supporting local industries, a key goal of Saudi Vision 2030, GE has been a partner and an advocate for the growth of Wahah Electric Supply Company of Saudi Arabia Ltd. , which manufactures a range of products locally for the power generation, transmission and distribution industry. As a leading 'Partner for Transformation' in the Kingdom, GE's six-year relationship with WESCOSA highlights how a partnership with a Saudi business can enable impactful national growth and create new economic opportunities for the Saudi business community.

