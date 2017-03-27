Frasers expands in Middle East and Af...

Frasers expands in Middle East and Africa to tap into business and tourism growth.

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: 4 Hoteliers

As part of its global growth strategy, Frasers Hospitality Group is expanding its global presence with eight new properties in the Middle East and Africa, new openings will mark the Group's entries to Saudi Arabia and Africa. The new properties will increase Frasers Hospitality Group's global footprint to more than 1,500 units across both regions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 4 Hoteliers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ... 15 hr Merciless Crusader 5
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar 20 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar 16 Just Slim 2
News Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig... Mar 16 Texxy 6
News Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m... Mar 14 Texxy 1
News Did Michelle Obama make a statement with no hea... (Jan '15) Mar 14 Texxy 22
News Trump Meets with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mar 14 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,237 • Total comments across all topics: 279,967,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC