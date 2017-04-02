Film on extremism wins at Saudi festival

Film on extremism wins at Saudi festival

Saudi actor Mohammed Al-Qess waves his award for best actor in the film "The Departings" during the closing ceremony of the 4th Saudi Film Festival held on April 1, 2017 in coastal city of Dammam 400 kilometers eastern of Saudi capital Riyadh. Dhahran, Saudi Arabia: A short film that tackles extremism has won the top prize at the Saudi Film Festival, organisers said Sunday, in an ultra-conservative kingdom that continues to ban public cinemas.

