Exclusive: Saudi to shelve, reform billions of dollars of unfinished projects - sources

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's government is ordering its ministries and agencies to review billions of dollars' worth of unfinished infrastructure and economic development projects with a view to shelving or restructuring them, government sources said.Riyadh's Bureau of Capital and Operational Spending Rationalization, set up last year to make the government more efficient, is compiling a list of projects that are under 25 percent complete, the sources told Reuters.Many of these projects are relics of a decade-long boom of high oil prices and lavish state spending, which ended when oil began sliding in mid-2014, making it increasingly difficult for Riyadh to find the money needed to complete their construction.Officials will study the feasibility of the projects in light of the government's reform drive, which aims to diversify the economy beyond oil exports, and decide whether to suspend them ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.