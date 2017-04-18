Ex-Pak Army Chief departs for Saudi A...

Ex-Pak Army Chief departs for Saudi Arabia to lead military alliance

Islamabad [Pakistan], Apr 21 : Former Pakistan Army chief Gen. Raheel Sharif on Friday departed for Saudi Arabia to head a 41-nation military alliance.

