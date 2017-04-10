Ethiopia: Govt Admonishes Illegal Eth...

Ethiopia: Govt Admonishes Illegal Ethiopians in Saudi to Return Soon

Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that only 200 Ethiopians have been repatriated from Saudi Arabia following the Gulf country's 90-day amnesty granted to nationals who want to return to their countries of origin. In his regular briefing yesterday, Ministry Spokesperson Meles Alem said despite ministry's adequate preparation, Ethiopian Embassy in Saudi provided travel documents to 4,000 citizens.

