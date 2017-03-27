Egyptian court allows Red Sea islands handover to Saudi Arabia
A Court in Cairo on Sunday ruled that a controversial deal to hand over two strategic Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia from Egypt can go forward. The Court for Urgent Matters ruled against a verdict by a separate court in January that banned the handover of the islands of Tiran and Sanafir to Riyadh, state television reported on its website.
