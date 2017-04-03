Egypt lawyer appeals court ruling backing islands transfer to Saudi Arabia

After an initial ruling against the transfer last June, the government appealed and the case was referred to the Higher Administrative Court which also ruled against the proposed transfer, saying the islands' Egyptian sovereignty was incontestable. Photo - Files After an initial ruling against the transfer last June, the government appealed and the case was referred to the Higher Administrative Court which also ruled against the proposed transfer, saying the islands' Egyptian sovereignty was incontestable.

