Easy repatriation for illegal immigrants in Saudi
Amnesty 2017 is a part of the national campaign 'A Nation without Violations' started by Saudi monarch Salman Bin Abdul Azees to wipe out the 'illegal status' from among expatriates, allowing them to return to their motherland without paying any fine or facing any legal action. Efforts are on in full swing to ensure that no Indian is an overstayer, violator of visa laws or infiltrator in Saudi Arabia once the Amnesty scheme offered by King Salman expires.
