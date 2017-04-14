Duterte secures $925-M worth of inves...

Duterte secures $925-M worth of investment pledges from Middle East

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte was able to secure over $925 million possible new investments from the three Middle Eastern countries that he has visited, officials said Sunday. The investment pledges between Filipino businessmen and their counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar, if realized, could create approximately 26,000 new jobs for the Filipinos, according to Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella in a press conference in Qatar.

