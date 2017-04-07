Duterte off to Middle East on Holy Week

Duterte off to Middle East on Holy Week

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte, who has been criticizing the Catholic Church, will embark on state visits in three Middle Eastern countries during the Holy Week. Assistant Secretary Hjayceelyn Quintana of the Department of Foreign Affairs for Middle East and African Affairs said Friday that Duterte will be in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on April 10 to 12; in Manama, Bahrain on April 12 to 14; and in Doha, Qatar on April 14 to 16. Quintana defended the timing of Duterte's visit in the Middle East, which will take place when the country, a Catholic nation, will be observing the Holy Week.

