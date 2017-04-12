Duterte bags 3 bilateral deals during Saudi Arabia visit
PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte's state visit to Saudi Arabia has resulted in the ceremonial signing of about three bilateral agreements between the Philippines and the host country. Photos released by the Presidential Communications Operations Office showed that Duterte and Saudi Arabia King Salman bin Andulaziz Al Saud had a bilateral meeting at the latter's private residence in Rawdhat Jhuraim on Tuesday.
