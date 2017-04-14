Crude Losses Ease as Dollar Drop Offsets US Drilling Boom
Futures were little changed after earlier falling as much as 1%. U.S. explorers added 11 rigs last week to cap the longest stretch of gains since 2011, according to data from Baker Hughes Inc. Bloomberg's Dollar Spot Index fell to the weakest in three weeks as soft inflation data from the U.S. cast doubt on the pace of Federal Reserve rate hikes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More births expected for Muslims than Christian...
|Apr 5
|Banned Aid
|1
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|Mar 31
|Merciless Crusader
|5
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar 20
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar '17
|Just Slim
|2
|Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|6
|Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Did Michelle Obama make a statement with no hea... (Jan '15)
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC