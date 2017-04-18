Consumer 36 mins ago 9:12 a.m.How doe...

Consumer 36 mins ago 9:12 a.m.How does a 50% drop in gasoline prices sound?

Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

On April 20, AAA reported that the national average price for regular unleaded gasoline was $2.41 -- the highest so far in 2017 . Gas has been pushing persistently higher since November as the post-Trump "reflation trade" increased expectations for stronger economic growth.

