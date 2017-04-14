Commodities: Crude rises after API da...

Commodities: Crude rises after API data, Saudi output hints

Crude futures are ahead Wednesday afternoon thanks to data revealing an easing in US oil stores, and hints by Saudi Arabia about further production cuts. Industry body American Petroleum Institute last night reported a draw of 1.3m barrels in US crude inventories, versus market expectations for a build of 125,000.

Chicago, IL

