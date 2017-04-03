China's trade with the Middle East comes with strings attached
Rob Edens says no purely economic approach will work in a region rife with sectarian rivalries, as China is finding out as its belt and road wades its way through East Asia to Europe. Its involvement in the Gulf countries may be more than it bargained for ) tell it, China's interest in the Middle East is thoroughly peaceful and commercial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More births expected for Muslims than Christian...
|Apr 5
|Banned Aid
|1
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|Mar 31
|Merciless Crusader
|5
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar 20
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar 16
|Just Slim
|2
|Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|6
|Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Did Michelle Obama make a statement with no hea... (Jan '15)
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC