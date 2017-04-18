Childrens' Rights Groups Urge UN Chief to Blacklist Saudi Coalition for Yemen Attacks

Displaced children pose for a photo as they sit in their family's tent at a camp for internally displaced people in the outskirts of Sana'a, Yemen, June 8, 2016. Two children's rights groups are calling for the U.N. secretary-general to put Saudi Arabia on a U.N. blacklist of countries that violate children's rights, for its military actions in Yemen.

