Britain Offers to Help to Wean Saudi Economy Off Oil Dependency

The UK exported more than A 6.5 billion in goods and services to Saudi Arabia in 2015, making it Britain's largest trading partner in the Middle East. British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she would raise "hard issues" with Saudi Arabia's leaders as domestic critics urged her to pressure Riyadh over its war in Yemen and human rights record .

