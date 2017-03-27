Britain expresses regret over 'disturbance' during Saudi aide's London visit
Britain has expressed regret to Saudi Arabia after what it described as a "disturbance" during a visit by an aide to Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to London last week. Activists said on social media that a demonstrator tried to perform a "citizen's arrest" against Major General Ahmed al-Asseri as he tried to enter an office in London on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|Mar 31
|Merciless Crusader
|5
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar 20
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar 16
|Just Slim
|2
|Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|6
|Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Did Michelle Obama make a statement with no hea... (Jan '15)
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|22
|Trump Meets with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC