Beauty in the beasts: In Saudi Arabiaa s a Miss Camela pageant...
The tall, elegant competitors in the beauty pageant have drawn thousands of spectators from around the world, all gathered to gaze at their “untouched natural beauty.” The models - hailing from various Gulf countries - convened in Saudi Arabia to vie for the record $31 million in prizes. They would be judged on features most associated with beauty in this pageant, including the length of their lashes, the size of their eyes, the shape of their lips.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|Mar 31
|Merciless Crusader
|5
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar 20
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar 16
|Just Slim
|2
|Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|6
|Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Did Michelle Obama make a statement with no hea... (Jan '15)
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|22
|Trump Meets with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
