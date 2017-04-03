Beauty in the beasts: In Saudi Arabiaa s a Miss Camela pageant...

The tall, elegant competitors in the beauty pageant have drawn thousands of spectators from around the world, all gathered to gaze at their “untouched natural beauty.” The models - hailing from various Gulf countries - convened in Saudi Arabia to vie for the record $31 million in prizes. They would be judged on features most associated with beauty in this pageant, including the length of their lashes, the size of their eyes, the shape of their lips.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.