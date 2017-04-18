Bank of Canada's Poloz: new housing measures should dampen demand
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said on Saturday he was happy that Ontario has brought in new measures to tackle the Toronto housing market, saying a foreign buyers tax should help dampen demand and impact the psychology of speculators. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund, Poloz also said uncertainty surrounding global trade remains high and policymakers need to be mindful of an extra layer of geopolitical risk that has been more prominent in the last year or two.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr 18
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|More births expected for Muslims than Christian...
|Apr 5
|Banned Aid
|1
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|Mar 31
|Merciless Crusader
|5
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar '17
|Just Slim
|2
|Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|6
|Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC