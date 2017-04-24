Attack thwarted near major Aramco pla...

Attack thwarted near major Aramco plant in Saudi Arabia

9 hrs ago

Saudi authorities thwarted an attempt to target a major oil plant in the country using an unmanned boat rigged with explosives, according to a statement from the country's interior ministry on Wednesday. The incident took place close to a petroleum production terminal run by Saudi oil giant Aramco in the southern Jizan province.

Chicago, IL

